Nottingham Forest are gearing up for the most important game of their recent history, with a trip to Wembley on the agenda this weekend.

Nottingham Forest face Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final this weekend.

Steve Cooper and his side have the chance to deliver Nottingham Forest to the top flight of English football for the first time since 1999, with thousands of Forest fans expected to flock down to London for the final this weekend.

And ahead of the game, there’s been plenty of Nottingham Forest headlines. Unfortunately for fans though, it’s mostly headline linking their players with summer moves away from the City Ground.

At the end of last week, Spurs reporter Alasdair Gold said that the club remain keen on signing Forest duo Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson this summer, along with departing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

And yesterday, The Sun revealed that Fulham have joined the race to sign Joe Worrall this summer, with the likes of Leicester City and West Ham also keen on the centre-back.

Elsewhere, it’s been revealed that Aston Villa don’t plan on selling Keinan Davis this summer – the striker has flourished on loan at Forest who’ve been linked with a permanent swoop this summer, but now a report from Mirror says that won’t happen.

Lastly, in a bit of positive news, it’s been revealed that Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are both set to hand Joe Rothwell a contract offer in the coming weeks.

Lancashire Telegraph say that the Championship duo are readying offers for the midfielder who is out of contract next month.

All eyes will be on Wembley this weekend, with Forest fans praying for a return to the Premier League after a long and arduous 20-year absence.