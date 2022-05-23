Derby County remain in administration, heading towards League One and with plenty of work to do this summer – depending on their takeover, that is.

And with regards to the club’s takeover, everything seems to be in the final stages. Chris Kirchner and the club’s administrators have exchanged contracts for the sale of the club, which has been given conditional approval by the English Football League.

It sees like the final obstacle will be the most difficult to navigate, and that is the sale of Pride Park which is still owned by Mel Morris.

But there’s certainly a light at the end of the tunnel for Derby County, who’ve been linked with a handful of players heading into the pre-season.

The Rams are said to be on of a number of clubs looking at Hartlepool United’s Luke Molyneux this summer. But the League Two club announced via their retained list at the end of last week that they’re still in discussions with the Englishman.

And in a somewhat surprising transfer rumour, Derby County have been linked with Aden Flint.

The goal-scoring centre-back is set to leave Cardiff City this summer and Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account yesterday that the Rams are keen on bringing Flint to Pride Park this summer.

Lastly, the Poland national team manager has urged Krystian Bielik to leave Derby County this summer if he wants to be a part of his nation’s World Cup squad this summer.

Czeslaw Michniewicz told European press that Bielik ‘has to leave’ if he’s to be considered for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Rams fans will be praying for Kirchner’s takeover to be finalised soon, so that Wayne Rooney and the club can get to work on rebuilding the squad.