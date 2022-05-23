Bradford City have signed Matthew Platt from Barrow, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have swooped to sign the defender on a free transfer and he has penned a two-year deal.

Platt, 24, was due to see his contract at Holker Street expire at the end of next month.

The Bantams have snapped him up for nothing to make him their third summer signing behind Harry Lewis and Jake Young.

Read: Bradford City transfer target becomes a free agent

Another new face at Bradford City

Bradford City are preparing for Mark Hughes’ first full season in charge and have been busy since the end of this past season.

Platt will give them more competition and depth in defence and has proven his worth in League Two over the past two years.

He joined Barrow on a permanent basis following their promotion from the National League in 2020 and has helped them stay up in the Football League since then.

The Merseyside-born man started his career at Blackburn Rovers and rose up through the academy of the Championship side.

He went on to play five times for their first-team and was also shipped out on loan at Accrington Stanley and Southport to get some experience under his belt.

Barrow landed him on a temporary basis during the 2019/20 season and he helped them win promotion to the fourth tier under their former boss Ian Evatt before the Cumbrian side made his move permanent that summer.

Platt has since been a key man for the Bluebirds but has now left for Bradford City for a new chapter. He has said, as per their official club website:

“I am delighted to be here and to finally have the deal sorted, and am just looking forward to getting going.

“Everything about the club sparked my interest as soon as I heard of the offer. Bradford City speaks for itself and the ambition really drew me in.”