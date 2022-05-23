West Brom’s summer preparations look to be well underway, with the club hitting headlines over the weekend.

And for West Brom fans, the biggest headline to come out over the weekend was that the club are in talks with Millwall talisman Jed Wallace.

Alan Nixon revealed via his Patreon account yesterday that West Brom are hoping to convince Wallace, 28, to stay in the Championship this summer as he nears the end of his Millwall contract.

He scored six goals and assisted 12 more in his 38 Championship outings for Millwall in the 2021/22 season, and has also been linked with the likes of Nottingham Forest.

One player who won’t be at The Hawthorns next season though is Romaine Sawyers.

The midfielder endured an uninspiring loan spell with Stoke City last season and now Baggies boss Steve Bruce has opted against extending Sawyers’ contract, and Sawyers will now become a free agent next month.

Lastly, West Brom look keen to offload centre-back Cedric Kipre this summer. The centre-back has endured a tough time at The Hawthorns since joining from Wigan Athletic in 2020, but he’s been linked with a number of clubs going into this summer, one of which being Norwich City.

Canaries boss Dean Smith has branded the rumours as ‘not true’ though.

West Brom fans will be hopeful of seeing some of the deadwood leave this summer. But that’s no use if Bruce can’t replace the gaps in his squad with Championship quality.

Signings need to be made and fans will want to see them come through the doors early.