Preston North End are not pursuing a move for Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram at this stage, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Preston North End have been linked with the stopper over recent times.

Ingram, 28, is a man in-demand this summer and is reported to be on the radar of Luton Town, who have recently had him on loan.

Blackpool are the latest club to be credited with an interest as well.

However, a move to Deepdale isn’t currently on the cards for the Buckinghamshire-born man with the Lancashire Evening Post cooling the Lilywhites’ links.

Preston North End not interested

Preston North End will need a goalkeeper this summer with last season’s number one Daniel Iverson going back to his parent club Leicester City.

Ingram’s parent club Hull City may also need a stopper with Nathan Baxter heading back to Chelsea.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man signed for the Tigers back in 2019 from QPR and was used as their number two behind George Long during his first year at the club.

They were relegated from the Championship under former boss Grant McCann but Ingram became their first choice in League One to help them win the title.

He then competed with Baxter this past term and went on to play 29 times in all competitions before his loan switch to Luton Town.

Ingram has a year left on his contract at the MKM Stadium but his long-term future is uncertain.