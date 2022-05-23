Portsmouth have released Callum Johnson following his loan spell at Fleetwood Town, as detailed on their retained list.

Portsmouth have decided to cut ties with the defender after two years.

Johnson, 25, will now become a free agent and will have to weigh up his next move in the game.

Pompey gave him the green light to head out on loan for the entirety of this past season.

Fleetwood Town loan stint

Fleetwood Town swooped to sign the full-back last August to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He enjoyed plenty of game time with the North West club and made 41 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and a single assists.

The door has now swung open for the Cod Army to make a permanent move for him on a free transfer if they want him.

They have a new manager in the form of former Celtic midfielder Scott Brown and have a big summer ahead.

Johnson signed for Portsmouth back in 2020 and enjoyed plenty of minutes in his first year, playing 46 times altogether.

However, he struggled to get into Danny Cowley’s plans.

The Yarm-born man started his career at local side Middlesbrough and rose up through their youth ranks.

He never made a senior appearance for Boro and left as a youngster to spend three years at Accrington Stanley before his move to Pompey came about.

Johnson is now available for nothing and will have to weigh up his options.