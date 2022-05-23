Alan Nixon says that Blackburn Rovers’ managerial search will heat up this week.

Blackburn Rovers’ search to find Tony Mowbray’s successor rumbles on. Plenty of names have so far been linked with the job, with former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal the most heavily-linked name.

He’s now out of work after leaving Braga upon the expiry of his contract and admits that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him.

Lancashire Telegraph say that the club received close to 50 serious applications for the job. The board now have five candidates who they are keen to talk to, with some of those candidates being overseas managers.

And yesterday, The Sun reporter Nixon provided a fresh update on Rovers’ managerial search, whilst also revealing that Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth remains on their shortlist following his side’s League One play-off final defeat v Sunderland over the weekend: