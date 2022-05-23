Huddersfield Town have emerged as the favourites to land Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Huddersfield Town are keen to lure the defender back to where he started his career.

Boyle, 26, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

He has been linked with National League champions Stockport County but is now on the radar of his former club.

Huddersfield Town reunion?

Huddersfield Town could see Boyle as someone to add more competition and back-up to their defensive department for next season.

Their recruitment over the past 12 months or so has been spot on. However, with it yet to be known what league they will be playing in next term, this transfer story is a bit of a surprise.

The Terriers lock horns with Nottingham Forest this weekend in the Championship play-off final at Wembley with a place in the Premier League up for grabs.

Boyle is a player who has spent five of the last six campaigns in League Two so would he be cut out to play in the top flight at this stage?

He started his career with Huddersfield Town and played twice for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock.

Cheltenham Town then swooped in for him on a permanent deal in January 2017 and he has since been a key player for the Robins.

His deal is up soon though and it appears he will be heading out the exit door.