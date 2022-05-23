Hull City are keen on Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, as detailed in a report by Yorkshire Live.

Hull City are ‘big admirers’ of the centre-back as they prepare for this summer.

Tucker, 22, is out of contract at the end of next month and has been offered a new contract.

Yorkshire Live claim the Tigers had a bid rejected for him in the January transfer window.

Hull City summer target?

Hull City could see Tucker as a decent long-term option as they gear up for their full full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali and management of Shota Arveladze.

The Tigers have a void to fill in the heart of defence following Di’Shon Bernard’s return to parent club Manchester United.

Tucker could be ideal competition for the likes of Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin for the next campaign.

He is young, already has bags of experience under his belt already and has the potential to grow and develop further in the future.

The Kent-born man was linked with a switch to Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen a few months ago but nothing materialised in the end.

Tucker has been on the books at Gillingham for his whole career to date and rose up through the academy ranks at Priestfield.

He has made 137 appearances for the Gills in all competitions to date and has chipped in with four goals and three assists.

However, his future with Neil Harris’ side is hanging in the balance at the moment with Hull City believed to be interested.

The Tigers finished 19th in this past campaign and will be looking to compete at the top end of the division next term.