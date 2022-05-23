Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha looks set to sign with Fulham rather than Newcastle United.

Strakosha, 27, has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks. Reports just yesterday claimed that Strakosha was ready to move to St James’ Park this summer, but reports only a few hours after that contradicted the move.

Instead, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (via HITC) says that Strakosha and Fulham have now agreed on a four-year deal, with only the finer details of the move now left to arrange.

Fulham are returning to the Premier League as the winners of the 2021/22 Championship season. Once again, it looks like the club will bring in a new no.1 and this time, Strakosha could be the man who mans the Fulham’s goal next season.

It’ll come as a blow to Marek Rodak who has once again been in fine form in the Championship but who once again looks set to be overlooked in the Premier League.

The Slovakian has previously suggested that he could move on this summer if that was the case.