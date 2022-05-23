Fulham defender Cyrus Christie says he would ‘love’ to stay at Swansea City after his impressive loan stint in Wales during the second half of the 2021/22 season.

Christie, 29, joined Swansea City on loan from Fulham back in January. The Irishman hasn’t made a single league appearance for the Londoners but went on to make 23 for the Swans, scoring three and assisting four.

His contract at Craven Cottage is out next month. Christie has been tipped to return to Swansea City on a permanent deal this summer, but the likes of Nottingham Forest and also Watford have been mentioned alongside him (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 14.05.22).

Speaking to The Athletic (via WalesOnline) though, Christie says that he would love to stay at Swansea City, but admits that it’s not down to him:

“I’d love to stay [at Swansea]. But you know, I can’t do much until there’s an offer. The ball’s in their court. Other opportunities are presenting themselves now as well. I’m not silly enough or naïve enough to just put all my eggs in one basket.”