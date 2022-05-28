Bristol Rovers announced their retained list last week and amongst the young players that have signed a new deal, the most exciting prospect may be Ryan Jones.

The Gas have a rich history of bringing talent from their academy into their first-team squad with Wales international Tom Lockyer and former Portsmouth bagsman Ellis Harrison two recent successful academy graduates.

Joey Barton is on the lookout for academy players to step up, and the next player to break into the Rovers’ first-team is wing-back Ryan Jones.

The former Weston-Super-Mare player signed for the Gas as a youth player in 2020 before being loaned straight back to the club for the remainder of that season until it was halted.

Jones featured heavily in pre-season prior to this season. Barton rewarded the teenager with starts in the Papa John’s Trophy, a competition in which Jones scored his first professional goal in a 5-3 defeat to Exeter City.

Despite some promising performances, Jones could not compete with Harry Anderson and Trevor Clarke at left-back, and in February, he was loaned to Bath City for a month but that was later extended until the end of the season. Jones made 11 first-team appearances at Twerton Park without scoring.

With Rovers releasing Junior Brown, Clarke remains as Rovers’ only natural left-back with Anderson filling in when the Irishman is absent. This leaves an open slot within the squad for Jones to come in and continue to get minutes to further his development.

Even though he is still only 19, Jones has shown his quality in a Rovers shirt and there is a belief amongst some supporters that he could act as a rotation option in League One, given his speed, energy, and high work-rate.

With the transfer window opening in a matter of weeks, only time will tell if Barton places his trust in young Jones, or whether he signs a new left-back for the upcoming season.