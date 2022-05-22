Former Oldham Athletic and Forest Green Rovers man Joseph Mills is retiring from the game (see tweet below).

👏 Congratulations on a fantastic career, Millsy! A role model on and off the pitch, we all wish you all the very best in your next chapter! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZHhvuqspYO — Northampton Town (@ntfc) May 20, 2022

The defender is hanging up his boots at the age of 32.

Mills has spent this past season at Northampton Town but has now decided to call time on his playing days.

He played 20 times for the Cobblers as they narrowly missed out on promotion to League One.

Ex-Oldham Athletic and Forest Green Rovers ace

Mills made 349 appearances in his career, many of which came in the Football League, and he scored 19 goals.

The Swindon-born man started his career at Southampton and went on to play 35 times for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Scunthorpe United and Doncaster Rovers to gain experience.

He left the Saints permanently in 2011 and had a couple of years with Reading before heading to Oldham Athletic.

Mills was a hit during his time in the North West and played 55 games altogether for the Latics whilst they were in League One before heading out the exit door to move to Australia to join Perth Glory.

The left-back then moved back to England after two campaigns in the A-League and linked up with Forest Green Rovers for a couple of years.

He was impressive during his stint in Gloucestershire and chipped in with an impressive 13 goals in 76 matches for the New Lawn club before Northampton Town came calling.

Mills, the brother of former Leicester City and Nottingham Forest defender Matthew, now has a decision to make on what direction he wants to take now.