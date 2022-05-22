According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Fulham face a battle in the interest that they have in Burnley stopper Nick Pope.

Fulham’s interest in Pope goes back to earlier in 2022 with Nixon then saying that the Cottagers want him as their first-choice Premier League keeper.

However, the reporter’s most recent reveal details that West Ham United are also interested and that Burnley themselves are setting the bar high for his services.

Fulham’s Pope prayers laid bare

Fulham’s pursuit will come at a price and the Clarets’ asking price is a staggering £40million.

This eye-watering amount is £20million more than was forecast in Nixon’s earlier March report. It also comes with Mike Jackson’s side staring relegation in the face.

Pope has been at Turf Moor since his 2016 move from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2016.

He has since gone on to make 140 top flight appearances, conceding 167 and keeping 47 clean sheets.

Thoughts?

On one level – a playing level – Pope would be a fantastic signing for the Cottagers as they look to arrest their yo-yo Premier League stays.

However, the price demands by his current club are staggering and definitely eye-watering in size.

The question is whether Fulham or, indeed, West Ham, would be prepared to meet Burnley’s demands.

The Clarets’ future is yet to be decided and they could be relegated this Sunday afternoon. That will be confirmed if they fail to match Leeds United’s result against Brentford.

Burnley are firmly sticking to their guns in their £40million valuation of their number one and that is regardless of relegation or not.

That valuation will definitely give Marco Silva’s side something very big to think about should they wish to pursue their interest.