Stockport County want departing Cheltenham Town man Will Boyle, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Stockport County are keen to lure the centre-back back up north this summer.

Boyle, 26, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become available on a free transfer.

The defender is poised to leave Michael Duff’s side after rejecting their offer of a new deal.

Cheltenham Town to lose key player

Boyle has been a key player for Cheltenham Town over the past five seasons and played a big role in their promotion from League Two last year.

He has since adapted well to the step up a division in League One but is set to depart Gloucestershire for a new chapter in his career.

The Yorkshireman linked up with the Robins back in 2017 and has since made 196 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 26 goals and eight assists.

He started his career at Huddersfield Town and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to gain experience.

Boyle has been linked with a few clubs over recent times with The News suggesting Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End are interested.

National League champions Stockport County have entered the race for his signature and could see him as an ideal replacement for Liam Hogan, who is leaving after their promotion.