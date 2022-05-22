Barnsley have released Bradford City, Stockport County and Exeter City-linked George Miller, as detailed on their retained list.

Barnsley have decided not to keep hold of the striker going into next season in League One.

Miller, 23, will become a free agent this summer and will have to weigh up his next move.

The Sun claim Bradford City, Stockport County and Exeter City are all interested in snapping him up in preparation for the next campaign.

Barnsley make decision

Barnsley have a big summer ahead of them as they look to mount an immediate promotion push back from the third tier.

Miller isn’t part of their long-term plans though and they have made the difficult decision to cut ties with him after three years.

The Tykes landed him back in 2019 but he has struggled to make an impact during his time in South Yorkshire, failing to score in nine appearances.

The Bolton-born man was shipped out on loan to Bradford City and Scunthorpe United before linking up with Walsall for this past campaign.

He went on to score 12 goals for the Saddlers before heading back to his parent club following the end of the League Two season.

Prior to his move to Oakwell, Miller had spells at Bury and Middlesbrough as a youngster.

Bradford City and Stockport County will be locking horns in the fourth tier next term and could both see him as someone to sharpen their forward area.

Exeter City have been promoted under Matt Taylor and will be eager to strengthen their ranks.