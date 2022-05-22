Luton Town have released Elliot Lee following his loan spell at Charlton Athletic, as announced on their retained list.

Luton Town have decided to cut ties with the attacker.

Lee, 27, officially sees his contract at Kenilworth Road expire at the end of next month.

The forward will become a free agent and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

Charlton Athletic loan spell

Charlton Athletic swooped to land Lee last summer to add more competition and depth to their attacking options under former boss Nigel Adkins.

He went on to play 40 games for the Addicks in all competitions this past season and chipped in with four goals and four assists.

The door has now swung open for the London club to sign him on a permanent basis if they want to. They are currently in the hunt for a new manager following their decision to part company with Johnnie Jackson earlier this month.

Lee has spent the past five years on the books at Luton Town but now needs to find himself a new permanent home.

The Hatters signed him in 2017 from Barnsley and he has made 123 appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit altogether, scoring 27 goals.

It is expected to be another busy summer at The Valley as Charlton Athletic look to bounce back from what has been a disappointing past 12 months or so.

Lee is available now but it remains to be seen whether they will swoop in now or let him go elsewhere.