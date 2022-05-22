According to Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane, the Tykes are facing a battle to keep hold schoolboy starlet Fabio Jalo.

Barnsley suffered an abject season in the Championship last time out and the South Yorkshire side were relegated as the division’s bottom-placed side.

They will now play their football in League One and will hope to be fighting for promotion next term.

Barnsley Chronicle’s O’Kane says that they also have another fight on their hands – to keep hold of rated starlet Jalo.

Barnsley hoping to fight off Premier League interest

Fabio Jalo is just 16-years-old but is already catching the eye at Oakwell playing a level up for the U18s.

He is still at school but his prowess out of the classroom and on the pitch has seen him score 15 goals for the U18s side.

The club have offered him a two-year scholarship deal which O’Kane writes “He [Jalo] is understood to have agreed to.”

However, he adds a warning that “Premier League clubs” are circling and that they have their eyes on Barnsley’s schoolboy star.

This has forced the club’s hand with them wanting to give him a professional deal to tie him down longer.

Academy boss Bobby Hassell told the Chronicle: “It’s for me to convince him to stay” before admitting that if money comes into it that “we have no chance.”

Thoughts?

Top flight interest is always going to upset the apple cart when it comes to rated youngsters playing for sides further down the football pyramid.

That is where Barnsley will find themselves next season, playing in English football’s third-tier competition.

Against high-profile interest and what that can offer a youngster, they effectively have their hands tied behind their backs.

It is interesting that Jalo has agreed to a two-year scholarship deal but it will be equally interesting to see if the Tykes can hold onto him.