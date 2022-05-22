Walsall are interested in Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Dodoo, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Walsall are keen to snap up the attacker this summer in preparation for next season.

Dodoo, 26, is still under contract at the Eco-Power Stadium for another year.

However, the Saddlers could look to lure him away from Yorkshire.

Walsall identify summer target

Walsall are gearing up for their first full campaign under Michael Flynn and the former Newport County boss will be eager to put his own stamp on their squad.

Dodoo has been identified as a potential target and he has been with his current club since they swooped in for him last last September.

He has made 39 appearances for Gary McSheffrey’s side in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals despite the club’s relegation to League Two.

The former England youth international started his career at Leicester City and rose up through the youth ranks there before playing four times for their first-team.

Rangers lured him away from the Foxes as a youngster back in 2016 and he spent three years in Scotland, part of which he spent out on loan in England at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool.

He left Ibrox in 2019 and spells at Bolton Wanderers, Ankara Keçiörengücü and Wigan Athletic have since followed on for him.

Dodoo has impressed since joining Doncaster Rovers last year but is now on the radar of next season’s opponents Walsall.