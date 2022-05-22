Derby County want to sign departing Cardiff City man Aden Flint, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Derby County are keen to snap up the defender on a free transfer this summer.

Flint, 32, has announced that he is leaving the Bluebirds at the end of next month when his contract expires.

The centre-back will become a free agent and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

Derby County summer target?

Derby County are gearing up for life in League One next season under Wayne Rooney and they could see Flint as someone to boost their defensive ranks.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 450 appearances to date.

The former England C international also knows what it takes to get promoted back to the Championship having played a key role in Bristol City’s promotion under Lee Johnson back in 2015 by scoring an impressive 15 goals.

Flint has been on the books at Cardiff City since they swooped to sign him back in 2019 from Middlesbrough and he has since been a good servant to the Welsh club.

He has made 93 appearances in all competitions for the Bluebirds and has chipped in with 11 goals from defence but they have decided not to extend his stay.

It is expected to be a busy summer at Derby County as they look to build a squad capable of mounting an immediate promotion push from the third tier.