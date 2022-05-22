Millwall finished an impressive campaign last time out in the Championship with a 9th place finish. Thoughts now turn to next season at The Den.

High on their priority list will be a restructure and that has started with the release of the club’s retained list of players.

One of the players not being cast aside is midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld whose contract ends next month.

Millwall comment clarifies Kieftenbeld contract situation

Millwall’s statement clarifies the contract situation between the club and Kieftenbeld. With his current deal coming to an end, the Lions have said the two remain in contact.

The club have said “discussions remain ongoing” around his future although no formal contract offer has been made.

The 31-year-old Dutchman signed for the Londoners at the end of January 2021 after five-and-a-half years with Birmingham City.

Thoughts?

Maikel Kietenbeld featured 27 times for Millwall in last season’s Championship. This rounded out a total of 40 appearances for the London outfit.

Gary Rowett obviously sees that he has a future at the club, hence the discussions that are “ongoing“, and he is someone who injects useful experience into their ranks.

Kieftenbeld has made over 207 appearances that he has what it takes to play effectively in the second tier.

Obviously, all options are still on the table with neither the player nor Millwall having fully committed to next term and their respective plans.

This is one to watch for the coming weeks in order to see if the club can offer suitable terms to entice him to stay.