Swansea City and Huddersfield Town are keen on Manchester City youngster James McAtee, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

The attacking midfielder is attracting Championship interest ahead of next season.

McAtee, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game by the current Premier League table toppers.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a big decision to make on his future amid interest from the Football League this summer.

Swansea City or Huddersfield Town?

Swansea City have a big few months ahead of them as Russell Martin looks to inject some more quality into their ranks.

It is expected to be a busy upcoming transfer window for the Swans as they aim to compete at the top end of the division in the next campaign.

Huddersfield Town don’t know what league they will be playing in next term and they have a place in the Premier League up for grabs as they prepare to lock horns with Nottingham Forest at Wembley next weekend in the play-off final.

McAtee would be an interesting acquisition in the second tier and a loan move somewhere would enable him to show what he can do playing every week.

The Salford-born man has been on the books at Manchester City for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the North West giants.

He has already played six times for the top flight outfit and has emerged on the radar of both Swansea City and Huddersfield Town now.