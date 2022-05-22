Stoke City youngster Patrick Jarrett is in talks over a move to Queen’s Park, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Stoke City are poised to let the youngster head out the exit door this summer.

Jarrett, 20, is in negotiations about a move up to Scotland for a new challenge.

Interested party Queen’s Park are managed by former Football League boss Owen Coyle these days and have won the Scottish League Two title this past season.

Stoke City academy graduate

Jarrett has been on the books at Stoke City for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Championship side.

The Nantwich-born man, who can play in attacking midfield or on either wing, has been a regular for the Potters at various youth levels over the past few years.

However, he is yet to make a first-team appearance and may leave the club without ever playing for Michael O’Neill’s side.

Nevertheless, he has been a key player for both the club’s U18s and U23s teams and gained experience out on loan at National League North side AFC Telford United earlier year.

Jarrett was given the green light to link up with the Bucks in February and he went on to play four times for the non-league outfit.

A move up the border is now potentially on the horizon for him and a switch to Queen’s Park would enable him to get plenty of game time under his belt.