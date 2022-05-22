Blackpool are keen on Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram, according to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Blackpool have joined the race to land the Championship stopper this summer.

Ingram, 28, has recently spent time away on loan from the Tigers at Luton Town.

The Hatters are keen to snap him up on a permanent basis in the upcoming transfer window, with Preston North End also in the frame to land him, as reported by Football Insider.

Blackpool transfer target identified

Blackpool have identified Ingram as someone to add more competition and back-up to their goalkeeping department for the next campaign.

He competed with Chelsea loan man Nathan Baxter for the number one spot at the MKM Stadium this past term and went on to play 29 games for the Tigers in all competitions before they let him leave for Kenilworth Road.

Ingram joined the East Yorkshire outfit back in 2019 from QPR and was initially their number two in his first campaign at the club.

However, he became their first choice in the 2020/21 promotion winning season from League One under former boss Grant McCann.

The London-born man still has another year left on his contract at Hull City so they don’t run the risk of losing him for free at the end of next month.

Shota Arveladze’s side do have a decision to make on his long-term future though and he isn’t short of potential suitors, with Blackpool the latest interested party to emerge.