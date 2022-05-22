According to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, West Brom are attempting to convince Jed Wallace into staying in the Championship.

Wallace is currently on the books at Millwall but his deal with them runs out this summer.

The Lions have offered him a new deal but it is one that remains unsigned and not agreed.

This means that there is leeway for other sides and Nixon states that West Brom are looking to take advantage of this.

West Brom to set out plans for Wallace

Wallace sparkled for Millwall in the Championship campaign that has just finished.

The former England youth star made 37 appearances, from which he scored six goals and provided 11 assists.

That form has not gone unnoticed and it will have raised a few eyebrows, that certainly seems to be the case with West Brom.

Nixon states that the Baggies “are trying to talk Jed Wallace into staying in the Championship.”

Steve Bruce’s side underperformed last season, their inconsistency seeing them end their campaign in 10th position. They were eight points shy of the play-offs.

Thoughts?

A dual-threat player such as Jed Wallace would be a benefit for any side and the Millwall man has proved he possesses that threat.

His six goals and 11 assists last season are a small part of a larger mosaic during his time with the London club.

During his time at The Den, the ex-Wolves ace has scored 42 goals and provided 48 assists across 259 games.

It is that sort of consistency and threat that doesn’t go unnoticed. It is that sort of consistency and threat that West Brom and Bruce could do with.