Middlesbrough want to sign Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes, according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Chris Wilder’s side finished one place and five points outside the play-off picture and Nixon says the Teessiders want the experienced striker for next season’s campaign.

Rhodes’ season is still live with Huddersfield Town set to face Nottingham Forest in the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Rhodes a wanted man

He signed for Carlos Corberan’s Terriers last summer, his capture marking a return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The much-travelled striker returned to a club where he made a mark the first time around. He has made his mark in this campaign as well.

Across 27 games, the former Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn man scored four goals and provided three assists.

His last contribution for Huddersfield Town was the goal against Luton Town which saw them through to Wembley.

Now The Sun man Nixon says that Wilder and Middlesbrough are “ready to pounce” for Rhodes.

Thoughts?

Middlesbrough do need a consistent source of goals or a more consistent one at any rate.

Matt Crooks led the way for the Teesside outfit with 10 last season. That number is not enough to sustain a promotion challenge.

Rhodes does have goals in him at Championship level, that is certain. What needs to be accomplished is for that goal potential to be fully unlocked.

According to Nixon’s news, Chris WIlder might fancy himself to be the man to do that as they look to make the next step into the top six next year.