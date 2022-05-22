Swindon Town, Hartlepool United and Stockport County are interested in departing AFC Wimbledon striker Corie Andrews, according to a report by the South London Press.

The attacker is attracting plenty of interest from League Two clubs ahead of next season.

Andrews, 24, sees his contract at Plough Lane expire at the end of next month and he will become available on a free transfer.

The South London Press claim Crawley Town, Harrogate Town and Newport County are also keen on snapping him up.

AFC Wimbledon make decision

AFC Wimbledon are deciding to cut ties with Andrews following their relegation from League One as they gear up for a new chapter under new boss Johnnie Jackson.

The Dons signed the forward back in January 2021 but he hasn’t been able to break into their first-team.

He hasn’t played for the London club since his switch but has got game time out on loan at Aldershot Town and Colchester United.

The Londoner rose up through the academy at Crystal Palace but was released in 2017. He subsequently dropped into non-league with spells at Whyteleafe and Kingstonian before AFC Wimbledon threw him a Football League lifeline.

Swindon Town, Hartlepool United and Stockport County will all be competing against each other in the fourth tier in the next campaign and could see Andrews as someone to bolster their attacking options.

The latter are back after 11 years in non-league and will be looking to strengthen their ranks under Dave Challinor over the next couple of months.