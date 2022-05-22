Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch says he is poised for talks over his future at the club next week amid links to Portsmouth.

Sunderland have sealed their return to the Championship after their 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley yesterday in the play-off final.

Gooch, 26, played the full game for the Black Cats to help them finally claw themselves out of League One.

His future at the Stadium of Light remains up in the air at this moment in time and he has been linked with a summer switch to Portsmouth.

The American’s contract expires at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Speaking after the victory over the Chairboys, he said, as per a report by the Northern Echo:

“I don’t know where I’m going to be next season so we’re going to have to wait and see. If this is my last game for Sunderland then there is not a better way to go out.

“I’ve got a meeting with him (Alex Neil) on Tuesday and we’ll see what happens. It is what it is. I’ve give everything for the club in my ten years as a pro. We’ll see what happens.”

Sunderland to address Gooch’s situation

Gooch has been on the books of the North East outfit since 2012 and has been a great servant to the club during some tough times.

The USA international made the move over to England as a youngster having previously been with Santa Cruz County Breakers and has since made 212 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions, chipping in with 23 goals and 35 assists.

He has enjoyed plenty of game time again this past term and played 45 times altogether.

Portsmouth have identified him as a potential addition as they prepare for another campaign in the third tier under Danny Cowley and may well be keeping tabs on developments next week.

They finished 10th this season and will be hoping to push for the promotion next time around.