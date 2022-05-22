Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass’ move into Argentinian football could come about sooner rather than later. This is the view of South American journalist César Luis Merlo on Twitter (below):

🚨Talleres busca contratar al inglés Josh Windass.

*️⃣En la semana, habrá una reunión entre la directiva y el Stellar Group, que representa al mediocampista ofensivo.

*️⃣Caixinha habló con él y lo conoce de su paso por el Rangers.

*️⃣Le queda 1 año de contrato Sheffield Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HmuZImeIFM — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 21, 2022

Windass’ season was wrecked by injury but that didn’t stop interest in his services wrote The Star’s Alex Miller.

That interest – according to Merlo – seems to have now stepped up a notch and it leaves Sheffield Wednesday facing what could be a difficult next few days.

Interest in Windass intensifies

The Star’s Miller wrote that Talleres were “readying a potential bid” for the 28-year-old. This would come despite limited exposure to football last time out or the Owls.

He extended his deal at Hillsborough last August, adding an extra year to his time with the South Yorkshire side.

Despite this development, the Owls could be about to lose the attacking midfielder they rate so highly.

Crunch time for Darren Moore’s side could be next week according to Merlo in his tweeted update of Talleres’ interest.

His tweet (above) says that “there will be a meeting” between Talleres and Windass’ representatives. This meeting will be in the coming week.

Additional to this, Merlo also adds that their manager Pedro Caixinha has also spoken to the player himself.

Thoughts?

As strange as it may seem to many, Merlo’s tweet does seem to indicate that Talleres’ interest is both real and definite.

The Argentinian side are currently 12th in the Primera División after 14 games of the current season’s first phase of play.

Despite playing just nine times last season, Windass scored four goals and added two assists.

He is, of course, known to Caixinha with both having crossed paths at Scottish giants Rangers.

With Merlo’s news that Talleres plan talks in the coming week, it places Sheffield Wednesday facing a definite crunch situation.