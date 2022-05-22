Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United are expected to make offers for departing Blackburn Rovers man Joe Rothwell, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The midfielder is leaving Blackburn Rovers this summer and will become available.

Rothwell, 27, officially sees his contract expire at the end of next month and has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

The Lancashire Telegraph claim that Bournemouth have also retained their interest in him.

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United ready to pounce

Nottingham Forest could see Rothwell as someone to bolster their midfield options for next term but their current focus will be on gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds are in play-off final action next weekend against Huddersfield Town at Wembley with a place in the top flight up for grabs.

Sheffield United will be playing their football in the Championship in the next campaign again and Rothwell would be an ideal addition for the Blades in the centre of midfield.

The Mancunian joined Blackburn Rovers back in 2018 and went on to become a key player for the Lancashire outfit.

He made 161 appearances for the Ewood Park club in all competitions and chipped in with 11 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to his switch there, he previously had spells at Manchester United, Blackpool, Barnsley and Oxford United.

Rothwell’s availability has alerted the attention of Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Bournemouth and the race is on to snap him up on a free transfer this summer.