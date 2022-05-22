Fulham are keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest ace Joe Worrall, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Fulham are ready to swoop for the defender if Nottingham Forest fail to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Worrall, 25, has been a hit with the Reds in the Championship this past season.

The Sun claim Leicester City and West Ham United are also in the frame for his signature.

Fulham identify summer target

Fulham are gearing up for life in the top flight after securing the second tier title under Marco Silva and could see Worrall as someone to bolster their defensive department.

The centre-back has been on the books at the City Ground for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of his local side.

He has made 182 appearances for the Reds in all competitions to date and has chipped in with four goals and six assists from the back, as well as having loan spells away at Dagenham and Redbridge and Rangers in the past.

Worrall has played a key role in Steve Cooper’s side reaching the play-offs this term and next weekend’s final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley will be his 46th and final appearance of the campaign.

Everyone associated with Nottingham Forest will be hoping that it isn’t his final game for them and The Sun say he will stay if they are able to beat the Terriers.

However, if they lose they could face a battle to keep him with Fulham entering the race now.