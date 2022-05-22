Fulham are keen on Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic, according to a report by The Sun.

Fulham want to hold talks with the midfielder this summer.

Matic, 33, is leaving Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of next month and will have to weigh up his next move in the game as a free agent.

The Sun claim Marco Silva wants to keep the veteran in the Premier League next season and lure him down to London.

Fulham identity target

Fulham have identified Matic as a potential addition as they prepare for life back in the top flight following their impressive past campaign in the Championship.

The Cottagers have stormed the second tier and need to ensure that they get their recruitment right in this upcoming transfer window to avoid an immediate relegation.

Matic is a proven player in the Premier League and would inject some useful experience and quality into their midfield department for next term.

He has been on the books at Manchester United since they signed him back in 2017 and has since played 189 appearances for the Red Devils, chipping in with four goals and 11 assists.

Prior to his switch to the North West, he had a four-year stint at Chelsea and won the Premier League and FA Cup both on two occasions.

Matic has also played for the likes of Kosice and Benfica in the past.

He has played 32 times for Manchester United this season but has a decision to make on where to go next with Fulham interested.