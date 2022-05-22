Huddersfield Town loan man Levi Colwill is wanted by Everton, according to a report by The Sun.

Frank Lampard is keen to lure the youngster to Goodison Park from his former club Chelsea this summer.

Colwill, 19, has caught the eye playing in the Championship this season.

The Sun claim Crystal Palace are also interested in a summer swoop for the highly-rated teenager.

Hit at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town swooped to sign the youngster last year to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door from Stamford Bridge to get some first-team experience under his belt and rocked up at the John Smith’s Stadium as a bit of an unknown quantity.

However, Colwill has adapted to life in the Football League with ease and has been a hit with Carlos Corberan’s side.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers to date and has chipped in with a couple of goals and a single assists.

His performances have helped the Yorkshire outfit reach the play-off final and they lock horns with Nottingham Forest at Wembley next weekend for a place in the Premier League.

Colwill is due to return to his parent club after that big game and the Blues have a big decision on what to do with him next.

Everton have now entered the race to land him after securing their top flight status after a tough past year.