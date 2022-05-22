Despite the recent rumours, Preston North End are not interested in signing Lee Peltier, as reported by the Lancashire Evening Post.

Peltier has been a player linked with the Lilywhites in the last few days, but individuals close to the club have quashed any chance of the experienced defender moving to Lancashire.

The 35-year-old was recently released by Middlesborough and is on the lookout for another club as he hopes to continue a career that has been mainly spent in the Championship.

Born in Toxteth, there was some thought that Peltier’s nous and ability to play on the right of a back three could appeal to fellow Scouser Ryan Lowe in an attempt to fill the void left by Sepp van den Berg returning to Liverpool after a loan spell.

However, the age of the former Cardiff City man does not fit the demographic of signings that North End are interested in recruiting.

What qualities is Lowe looking for to bring into his Preston side?

The Lilywhites boss made his name at Bury and Plymouth Argyle by using a high-paced style of play with three at the back and wing-backs supporting the midfield when attacking.

Lowe will want young, athletic and energetic footballers who can press high to win the ball back as quickly as possession is lost.

His side already have the basis of a solid squad, but they still need additions in crucial areas, and Peltier may have been an option to fill the right side of the defence, but that does not seem to be the case.

The veteran may not be an option, but this is only the start of what should be a busy summer at Deepdale.