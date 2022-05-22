Wycombe Wanderers failed to capitalise on a chance to make a return to the Championship as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sunderland in the League One play-off final.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side will play League One football again next season after being comfortably beaten by the Wearsiders.

Elliot Embleton opened the scoring early as he unleashed a rocket from distance which disappointingly go the better of David Stockdale, giving the Mackems a 1-0 lead at the half-time interval.

Wycombe Wanderers had patches where they looked threatening in the second-half but Sunderland’s marksman Ross Stewart doubled the Black Cats lead with 11 minutes to go.

Here we look at the three Chairboys players that disappointed according to WhoScored…

David Stockdale- WhoScored rating– 5.11

Stockdale made a few key saves throughout the duration of the match but the mistake for the opening goal proved costly and gave Sunderland a platform to build.

A poor moment from the vastly experienced goalkeeper.

Joe Jacobson- WhoScored rating– 5.86

Joe Jacobson is a hugely admired player at Adams Park but today was a day to forget for the Welshman.

He is usually reliable and assured on the ball but in this game he made zero key passes, had a pass accuracy of 39.9% and failed to make an accurate cross.

Sam Vokes- WhoScored rating– 6.0

For a player who has been so effective for the Chairboys this season, it was a day to forget for experienced striker who struggled to have any real impact.

Vokes missed a couple of key chances that could’ve changed the shape of the encounter. The former Stoke City man had the least touches out of all outfield players that started the match.