Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the League One play-off final to seal promotion.

The Stadium of Light will host Championship football next term after Alex Neil’s side comfortably beat Gareth Ainsworth’s men at Wembley.

The atmosphere was electric from the first minute with Sunderland starting on the front foot. Home-grown boy Elliot Embleton opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a thunderous strike that got the better of Chairboys goalkeeper David Stockdale.

Wycombe came firing out of the blocks at the start of the second-half and put their opponents under pressure. The Black Cats managed to regain a foothold in the game though on around the hour mark just before Ross Stewart put the game to bed with a composed finish.

Here we look at three Sunderland players who impressed in this clash against Wycombe according to WhoScored…

Alex Pritchard- WhoScored rating– 8.09

As he has been all season, Alex Pritchard was a cut above technically and was easily the most influential player on the pitch. He got the assists for both goals and was the most creative player on the field making four key passes.

The former Huddersfield Town man was also the most fouled player in the match (3).

Danny Batth- WhoScored rating– 7.71

Since joining in January, Batth has been a revelation in Sunderland’s backline. The experienced central defender has made them much more defensively assured and has been crucial in these play-off fixtures.

Batth won seven aerial duels in the match, made eight clearances and didn’t make a single foul.

Bailey Wright- WhoScored rating– 7.71

Just like Batth, Bailey Wright has been colossal at the back for Neil’s side of late and was just as impressive in this one.

He made six clearances, won eight aerial duels and conceded zero fouls.