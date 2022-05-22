According to Hull Live, the ownership situation at Chelsea is holding up Hull City’s move for goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Chelsea are in the midst of a takeover brought about by the sanctions placed on the Blues’ former owner Roman Abramovich.

With this takeover still very much live, the knock-on effect is that decisions over player moves are being put on the back-burner.

This, says Hull Live’s Barry Cooper, is impacting Hull City’s summer transfer plans.

Hull City waiting on Chelsea situation for clarity

Hull Live’s Cooper writes that the situation at Stamford Bridge “is hampering Hull City’s hopes” of landing Baxter on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old spent the season on loan and didn’t see the pitch until game day 17 against Barnsley in early November.

This sparked a run of 12 games in the Tigers first team before injury halted his progress in Shota Arveladze’s side.

A recovered and repaired Baxter saw out the last four games of the season which included a 5-0 hammering by Bristol City.

In total, the on-loan stopper played 18 games, conceding 21 times and keeping seven clean sheets.

Cooper adds in his article that Hull City “want the youngster back at the MKM Stadium next season” after he did enough to impress.

The club’s vice-chairman, Tan Kesler, sums up the situation perfectly, telling Hull Live that the situation at Stamford Bridge is the issue.

Commenting on this, Kesler says of Chelsea: “They’re still going through the takeover process and there’s no decision-maker in the club.”

Thoughts?

A dependable goalkeeper that you trust often forms the spine of a side. It is clear that Hull City trust Baxter.

Having gone on record as saying that they want the former England youth international back, the Tigers have pretty much set their cards out on the table.

They will be wanting to add more consistency to their game after a season last time out that saw them finish a lowly 19th in the table.