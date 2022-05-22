Bradford City have announced their third signing under Mark Hughes, bringing in forward Jake Young from Forest Green Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old joins the Bantams on a three-year deal as they attempt to build a squad capable of challenging at the top of League Two under the guidance of their high-profile Welsh boss.

Young started his career off with a spell at Guiseley before joining Sheffield United’s academy in 2019, but he failed to make a first-team appearance with the Blades, so he moved to Forest Green Rovers in 2020 in search of more first-team opportunities.

Hailing from Huddersfield, the move acts as a homecoming after spending two years in Gloucestershire, making 62 appearances and scoring 12 times whilst helping the Green Devils gain promotion as champions last season.

The Bantams have already acquired attacking midfielder Jamie Walker and goalkeeper Harry Lewis as they hope to attain a squad that is promotion worthy ahead of the new season.

What qualities does Young bring to the Bradford City squad?

Versatility is a significant part of Young’s game as he can play across all the front, giving Hughes a diversity of options if he is to utilise the frontman’s skillset.

Despite not being particularly prolific in his short career, there is no reason that, given the right amount of freedom to express himself, Young can start to become regularly involved with a sufficient amount of goal contributions.

If the League Two title winner can gain more positional sense and find the net on a more regular basis, then City may have an exciting prospect on their hands.

It is hoped that the experienced heads like Yann Songo’o, whilst having a blend of hungry youthful players, can help fire Bradford into the promotion picture next season.