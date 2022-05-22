According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano (tweet – below), Fulham could be set to suffer heartache in their move for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

Manor Solomon-Fulham deal is on the verge of collapse, despite being verbally agreed for one month and confirmed as ‘imminent’ by the player. ⚠️🇮🇱 #transfers There are serious issues – and other clubs are now entering the race to sign Solomon, huge opportunity on the market. pic.twitter.com/BxKx3dQ1uz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

Romano’s tweet counters earlier reports that a deal for Israeli star Solomon has been agreed between the London club and Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported €8 million.

The above amount was a base fee that aforesaid reports mentioned would be augmented with a percentage sell-on clause.

Fulham to lose out after promotion to Premier League

Romano’s post that complications have arisen will be worrying for London side Fulham who would have thought their man was in the bag.

Calling these new occurrences “serious issues“, the journalist paints a bleak picture in the face of the Cottagers’ chase for the 28-cap international.

The reporter also indicates that the failing nature of what looked like an agreed deal has brought other clubs to the table.

These other clubs – states Romano – are “now entering the race” for Solomon with Fulham’s grip seemingly loosening on him.

Thoughts?

Fulham’s recent football journey has seen them yo-yo from Premier League to Championship with some regularity.

Obviously looking to arrest this, Marco Silva’s side would have been looking to add steel and guile to the bones of an already good side.

Solomon was likely a big part of this restructure. His 22 goals and nine assists in 106 games for Shakhtar Donetsk attests to that.

The Israeli winger scored four goals in 16 Premier Liga games last season before the season was called off following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If Fabrizio Romano’s news continues to ring true, then Fulham could very well miss out on a key figure for next season.