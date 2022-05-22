According to local source The Star, Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep hold of star man Josh Windass amid interest from Argentina.

Sheffield Wednesday didn’t see the best of Windass in a season where he was struck down by injury.

However, that hasn’t put off Primera División side Atlético Talleres who are said to have taken interest in the Owls man.

South American interest for South Yorkshire star man

The Star’s Alex Miller writes that top-tier side Talleres “are readying a potential bid” for 28-year-old Windass who played a limited role for Wednesday last season.

That limited role saw him make just nine appearances. In these nine appearances, he scored four goals and provided two assists.

That return underlined the threat and potential that he has and is likely what has piqued the interest from South America.

Another link is that Atlético Talleres’ manager – Pedro Caixinha – was also in charge of Rangers for a short time whilst Windass was there.

Thoughts?

It is definitely a left-field link, Talleres being interested in Windass after a season wrecked by injury.

Windass also signed an extension to his contract in August last year that extended his time at Hillsborough until August 2023.

Talleres are currently in 12th place in Argentina’s Primera División after 14 games of this season’s first phase.

Sheffield Wednesday obviously valued an injured him enough to extend his deal and keep him in South Yorkshire.

Despite that extension, South American interest could see Sheffield Wednesday placed in a very different position come this summer.