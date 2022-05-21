Tranmere Rovers have lacked youth talent in recent years but currently have a plethora of options at their disposal, one of them being attacker Charlie Jolley.

With Tranmere Rovers not having a proper youth setup, it’s challenging for the Whites to create real stars. However, this wasn’t always the case, with players such as Tom Davies and Aaron Cresswell starting their careers at Prenton Park.

The latest youth player to catch the spotlight at Rovers is 21-year-old Jolley.

Rovers signed Jolley from Wigan Athletic in January 2021 and after his arrival, he played two games for the Whites.

Back in October 2021, Jolley was loaned out to Chester FC for a month, where he played six games and scored one goal, picking up some important experience of first-team football away from Tranmere Rovers.

After this loan had finished it was extended for another month but due to a lack of striking options, Jolley was recalled before Rovers’ match against Oldham Athletic and put straight into the starting XI.

In this match, Jolley impressed Rovers fans, scoring the only goal of the game in the 89th minute to win the game for Micky Mellon’s men.

After this Jolley, would earn his spot in the first team for a couple of months, performing up to standard by scoring four goals in 12 games. However, he lost his place in the starting line-up to January signing Kane Hemmings, who would start up front next to Elliott Nevitt for the rest of the season.

After sitting on the bench for much of the second half of the season, there have been some calls for Jolley to head out on loan.

It can be argued that it would be best for his development to play regular football elsewhere on a temporary basis if he isn’t going to get it at Prenton Park – and it’s a fair argument to make.

However, Jolley has shown he can be a valuable asset for Tranmere Rovers in the present as well as moving forward.

Mellon should be looking to include the former Wigan Athletic talent into the team more next season, especially given the young attacker’s potential to grow into a top-quality striker for Tranmere Rovers.