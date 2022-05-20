Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Jacob Davenport and Harry Chapman are among the players that will leave the club at the end of their contracts.

Blackburn Rovers look set for a summer of change with Tony Mowbray departing after five years at Ewood Park.

The arrival of new management will bring around the chance for the squad to be freshened up, and although a new boss isn’t in place yet, it has been confirmed that 11 players are heading for the exit door this summer.

The departures of Joe Rothwell and Bradley Johnson had already been confirmed, but they will now be joined by Davenport and Chapman in leaving Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship club announced their retained list on Friday. They have confirmed that Luke Brennan, Connor McBride, Sam Durrant, Joe Nolan, Joe Ferguson, Brandon Lonsdale and Evan Cunningham will also be departing Ewood Park this summer.

Meanwhile, discussions remain ongoing with key pair Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe, who are out of contract this summer and are entitled to speak with other clubs.

A summer makeover awaits?

With several heading for the exit door, Blackburn Rovers’ new manager will be hoping they are given the freedom to freshen up their ranks and make their mark on the squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.

Those who have departed will now turn their attention to finding a new place to start afresh.

The likes of Davenport and Chapman are both players who boast the potential to stay in the Championship. However, they have struggled for consistency when involved with the first-team at Blackburn Rovers, so they will be hoping to develop and grow elsewhere ahead of the new season.