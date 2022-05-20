Cardiff City target Josh Laurent has been offered a new contract by Reading, as detailed on their retained list.

Cardiff City have been linked with a move for the fellow Championship midfielder this summer.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has suggested on Twitter that he is the Bluebirds’ top target (see below):

Two already in at Cardiff and club confident of signing 3/4 more quickly. Reading’s Josh Laurent top target. Interest in Rotherham striker Michael Smith and talks with free agent Callum O’Dowda. Early days for loans but Ryan Giles’ name will crop up again #cardiffcityfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 18, 2022

Laurent, 27, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

Will Cardiff City get him?

Cardiff City have made a busy start to the summer as they prepare for Steve Morison’s first full season at the helm.

The Welsh side have already brought in Ben Alnwick, Ebou Adams, Ollie Tanner and Jamilu Collins and more new faces are expected through the door.

You can see why the Bluebirds would potentially be interested in luring Laurent to the Cardiff City Stadium. He is a proven performer at this level, has experience and would be a free transfer.

Reading signed him in 2020 after he caught the eye playing in League One and he has had no problems in the step up a division.

He has made 88 appearances since joining the Royals and has chipped in with five goals and seven assists.

Prior to his move to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the Londoner had previously had spells at QPR, Brentford, Hartlepool United and Wigan Athletic.

Reading want to keep hold of him and have offered him fresh terms amid links to Cardiff City.