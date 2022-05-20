QPR have released Marco Ramkilde, after a disappointing two-year spell at the club.

Ramkilde joined QPR on a free transfer in March 2020. The former Danish U19 striker looked to be a real prospect in his native Denmark, but he was let go by Aalborg after sustaining a series of injuries.

He made his Championship debut for QPR in the 2020/21 campaign, in the final game of the season against West Brom. But the 24-year-old hasn’t featured since, owing to yet more injuries, and now the club have decided to let Ramkilde and a number of other youngsters leave the club.

As per West London Sport, QPR have released all of Amrit Bansal-McNulty, Shiloh Remy, Kayden Williams-Lowe and Kai Woolard-Innocent, but have handed a number of other youngsters new terms, including Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Hit and a miss…

QPR can be forgiven for taking a chance on a player who looked to have bags of potential, but couldn’t quite get there because of injuries.

Ramkilde is definitely something of a failed project for QPR and the club will no doubt learn from this experience, and wish Ramkilde well in whatever he does next.

His arrival was something that really excited QPR fans but in the end, his time at the club has proved disappointing, and forgettable.

Expect QPR to keep on scouring the European and British markets for these unknown quantities. The club has set the standard with Ebere Eze, and Les Ferdinand and co will be hoping to find the next Eze in seasons to come.

But QPR have other issues to attend to at the moment, in finding a new manager in time to make some much-needed summer signings.