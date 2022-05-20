Johnnie Jackson has sent a message to Charlton Athletic fans for the first time since his departure.

Charlton Athletic made the decision to part company with their former boss earlier this month.

Jackson, 39, has now moved to AFC Wimbledon for a new chapter in his managerial career.

He has tweeted the Addicks’ fans and has posted (see below):

Charlton Athletic managerial spell

Charlton Athletic sacked Nigel Adkins in November last year after their poor start to the season and handed the managerial role to Jackson on an initial temporary basis.

He made an instant impact with the London club and steered them away from any potential relegation danger.

The former midfielder had to bide his time before he was finally handed the full-time job.

The London club ended up finishing 13th under his guidance and despite their form fluctuated throughout his time in dugout, he still managed to keep them well away from trouble in the end.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard had made up his mind though and his decision to dismiss Jackson certainly raised some eyebrows.

Charlton Athletic remain in the hunt for a replacement as they look to compete at the top end of the table next time around.

Jackson will now be looking forward to life with AFC Wimbledon and will be eager to build a squad capable of mounting an immediate promotion push back to League One.

He will always be welcome back at The Valley and will want to prove Sandgaard wrong in the next campaign.