Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper is on the radar of Premier League side Norwich City, Football Insider has claimed.

Plymouth Argyle shot-stopper Cooper proved himself as one of League One’s best goalkeepers over the 2021/22 campaign.

He managed 22 clean sheets in 52 appearances across all competitions, earning a spot in the League One Team of the Season after winning the golden glove.

Now, amid his starring performances for the Pilgrims, it has been claimed by Football Insider that Norwich City are showing an interest.

The Canaries are heading back down to the Championship after another disappointing season of Premier League football, and it has been claimed that Dean Smith is keeping tabs on Cooper after his strong season at Home Park.

At 22, Cooper looks to be one of England’s top goalkeeping prospects and looks destined for a career at a higher level.

What have Plymouth Argyle said ahead of the summer?

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip has said that he expects interest to arise in Cooper this summer.

However, despite acknowledged attention from elsewhere is likely, he vowed that the club would like to keep the young ‘keeper. Dewsnip spoke of the key role Cooper plays in Steven Schumacher’s side, stating there is no reason to look at selling him despite the potential cash influx they could receive for his services.

It should come as no surprise to see Cooper linked with the likes of Norwich City though.

There’s no doubt that the Plymouth Argyle academy graduate has the ability and potential to go on and play above League One already, let alone in the years to come, but it remains to be seen if the Canaries’ rumoured interest develops into anything more serious as the summer window progresses.