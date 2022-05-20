Swansea City are closing in on the signing Arsenal goalkeeper Remy Mitchell, according to a report by Football Insider.

Swansea City are looking to snap up the young stopper this summer.

Mitchell, 18, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become available as things stand.

Football Insider claim he is “set” to leave the Gunners and embark on a new chapter in his career somewhere else.

What would he offer to Swansea City?

The fact he is still a teenager means Mitchell would be a decent long-term option for Swansea City.

He has the potential to grow and develop in the future and you would imagine his chances of first-team football would be much greater with the Swans than they would be if he stayed with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side currently have Andy Fisher as their first choice goalkeeper following his winter arrival from MK Dons. They like their ‘keepers to play with their feet and this is potentially something they could see in Mitchell, or something they can mould his style of play into.

The Championship side also need to bring in a goalkeeper or two this summer anyway, especially with Steven Benda expected to be sold on or loaned out again in the upcoming transfer window after spending the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Peterborough United.

Mitchell has risen up through the academy ranks at Arsenal and has been a regular for the London club at various youth levels over recent years.

He played for their U18s last term but the club decided against offering him a professional deal which has paved the way for Swansea City to now swoop in.