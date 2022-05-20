Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says they will be looking at other attacking targets as opposed to Huddersfield Town’s Kieran Phillips and Barrow’s Offrande Zanzala to begin with.

Exeter City’s manager hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of the loan pair returning to Dorset this summer.

The Grecians are gearing up for life in League One following their promotion from League Two.

They have a big transfer window ahead of them as they look to strengthen their ranks in preparation for next season.

Both Phillips and Zanzala played their part in helping the club get over the line and promoted in this past campaign.

However, Taylor has said they will be pursuing other targets first and foremost, as per a report by Dorset Live:

“There is always a chance, but we are looking elsewhere to start with. We have other targets, other profiles and other players we want to speak to.

“All of those three contributed in different ways, but we are still searching for more and that’s with no disrespect to the players.”

How did Phillips and Zanzala do at Exeter City?

Exeter City through Phillips a lifeline in the January transfer window after he spent the first-half of the season on loan at Walsall.

The young attacker added more competition and depth in attacking areas and went on to score two goals in 11 games.

He has now returned to parent club Huddersfield Town and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Zanzala also made the move to St James Park this past winter and also chipped in with a couple of goals.

He has another year left on his contract at Barrow and his future with the Cumbrian outfit is likely to depend on who their new manager is.

The Congo-born man has previously played for the likes of Derby County, Accrington Stanley, Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United.