Bristol City are in for another Championship campaign after an underwhelming season.

The Robins ended the season strongly, but it was too little too late as they finished in 17th place of the League table.

Next season, Bristol City will be targeting a much better campaign, and to do so will need a busy summer transfer window.

There has already been some rumours regarding incomings and outgoings, so here we look at the latest Bristol City news over the past week or so…

The Robins have reportedly declared interest in Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota. The 25-year-old sees his Royals contract expire in the summer, but has been offered a new deal ahead of the new campaign. Whether he will accept it or not is unknown, with him becoming very much out of favour this season, making just 20 league appearances.

Bristol City are to allow midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson to depart the club this summer, who spent the second half of the season on loan at League One outfit Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old was a regular in the Robins squad in the 2020/21 season, but has since fallen massively out of favour under Nigel Pearson, warranting the club’s decision to be open to cut ties.

According to Bristol Live, Bristol City’s Taylor Moore is set for the exit door this summer. The defender spent the season on loan at Scottish side Hearts last season, making 24 appearances. The 25-year-old joined the Robins in 2016 when he was just a teenager, and has since gone on to make 59 appearances.

Lastly, Mark Sykes was announced as a Robins player this week on a free transfer following his release from Oxford United. Last season, the versatile midfielder racked up 40 league outings, scoring eight and assisting on five occasions. The 23-year-old can play across the whole midfield, as well as out wide, so Bristol City could have a key squad member on their hands.