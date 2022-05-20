BBC World Service journalist Fernando Duarte has confirmed that Brazilian entrepreneur Leandro Rodrigues has an interest in Swansea City.

This morning, The72 uncovered reports in Brazilian media which claimed that Rodrigues, CEO of VL Gold Dubai, has an interest in taking over Swansea City.

The reports claimed that the Zurich-based tycoon was hopeful of announcing more news of a potential takeover within the next two weeks, telling Brazilian outlet OLIBERAL:

“In the next two weeks, we will be able to provide the entire Brazilian press with information about the acquisition of Swansea.”

Separate reports from OLIBERAL have also revealed that Rodrigues’ company VL Dubai, who specialise in gold trading and cryptocurrency, will announce the takeover by the end of this month or the beginning of next month.

And now, BBC World Service journalist Duarte has confirmed on Twitter that Rodrigues does indeed have an interest in Swansea City.

He tweeted:

Yes, there is interest. — Fernando Duarte (@Fernando_Duarte) May 20, 2022

The news this morning has come as a shock to many Swansea City supporters. Many of them would love to see new ownership in place ahead of the next season but, as it often is in these situations, there remains huge question marks over Rodrigues’ legitimacy.

With the news now firmly out there among Swansea City supporters and in British media, and with Duarte’s confirmation, we can expect Brazilian media to react, and hopefully Rodrigues too.